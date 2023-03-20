Global markets mixed as investors weigh Credit Suisse takeover

Global stocks were mixed Monday as investors weighed the implications of the USB takeover of Credit Suisse, an emergency deal meant to ward off a broader banking crisis.
In premarket trading, the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes were nearly flat.
The Credit Suisse takeover announced Sunday was engineered by the Swiss government, capping more than a week of speculation over its fate amid growing fears of a global financial crisis after two U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, failed this month.
This is a developing story and will be updated.