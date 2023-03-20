Providing tax relief to incentivize retirement saving is a laudable, though phenomenally expensive, undertaking. In 2020-2021 alone, it cost the UK government a net £48.2 billion ($58 billion).

On top of that, while those who pay higher-rate income tax at either 40% or 45% make up just 18% of taxpayers, they receive 58% of the income and National Insurance relief. Clumsy attempts to target that disproportionate support since 2006 may seem fair, but they have also sowed confusion and led to highly skilled and experienced workers retiring early to avoid eye-watering charges.

That was what Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt sought to target in his budget last week. He scrapped the lifetime allowance (LTA), which is currently £1,073,100 and limits how large pension pots can grow, and much of its associated complexity. In a related move, the annual cap on pensions contributions was increased by 50% to £60,000 from £40,000.

Both of these measures are good news for high earners. The biggest benefit is afforded to those earning roughly £160,000 per year (coincidentally, almost precisely the salary Rishi Sunak is entitled to as prime minister). Here’s how it would work in practice.

Making a £60,000 pension contribution avoids paying income tax on that sum of 40% to 45%, saving at least £24,000. It also helps to avoid another stealth tax: Those earning above £100,000 have their income tax personal allowance (currently frozen at £12,570) withdrawn at the rate of £1 for every £2 earned above the threshold. This leads to those earning between £100,000 and £125,140 paying a marginal income tax rate of 60%. This can all be avoided by fully utilizing the enhanced annual contribution allowance.

Better still, they can do that year in, year out without fear of exceeding the lifetime allowance.

Scrapping the LTA also offers some intriguing estate planning opportunities. Typically, most pension arrangements fall outside a person’s estate for inheritance tax purposes. Even before the LTA was scrapped, many wealthy, and not so wealthy, people saved into pensions with the intention of passing on their pot to loved ones in a tax-efficient manner.

Should you die before the age of 75, your children can inherit your pot, not only free of inheritance tax, but they can also withdraw the entire amount tax-free at any time. Should you die aged 75 or older, the exemption from inheritance tax remains, but any withdrawals are taxed at the beneficiary’s marginal income tax rate. In this scenario, there is an alternative, which is simply to contribute directly to your child’s pension, which, if done from excess income, can also be structured to be free of inheritance tax.

However, despite the measures on the lifetime and annual allowances, complexity remains, particularly in respect of the sum of money that you can withdraw from a pension pot free of tax.

Most schemes allow for 25% of a fund to be withdrawn tax-free. This is a valuable benefit and is typically used to clear debt (or finance some of life’s luxuries) upon retirement. One theoretical use of the tax-free cash, though, could also be to make further pension contributions, gaining additional income tax relief. In order to minimize this so-called “recycling,” there are strict limits on how much money someone can contribute to a pension once they have accessed more than their tax-free cash. This is known as the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA).

Once the MPAA has been triggered, a person’s annual contribution allowance drops by 90%, to £4,000 from £40,000. This penalizes not just potential recyclers, but also those who have retired and might be tempted back into the workforce to rebuild their pension savings. Last week’s budget lifted the MPAA to £10,000, increasing the maximum amount of tax relief for someone who has triggered the MPAA from £1,800 a year to £4,500, making a return to the workforce significantly more attractive.

The tax-free cash allowance itself has also been subtly altered, which could have important implications going forward. With the removal of the LTA, theoretically the amount of tax-free cash would also be unlimited. However, the chancellor has frozen the allowance at £268,275, which is 25% of the current LTA of £1,073,100.

The significant caveat to all of this is that the policy changes illustrate just how easy it is to change any of the tax rules applied to pensions. In particular, by specifying an explicit limit to tax-free cash, it would be trivially easy to reduce this sum to say £100,000. At the same time, the opposition Labour Party, currently far ahead in the opinion polls, has pledged to reimpose the LTA, making long-term strategizing even more hazardous than usual.

So to sum up, last week’s budget statement reduced complexity for most but not all who had previously been limited by the annual contribution allowance or lifetime allowance (or indeed both). It also introduces a number of lucrative incentives, which might just tempt NHS doctors back to work or encourage them to delay their retirements.

At the same time, the threat of this being a limited time deal — only until next year’s general election — might just encourage waverers to decide that now is precisely the time to grab what’s available and hit the golf course.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

