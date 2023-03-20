Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Swiss authorities have forced unexpected hits on two vital sources of capital for the banking system. Holders of Credit Suisse Group AG’s so-called AT1 bonds just got wiped out in the bank’s arranged marriage with UBS Group AG. Shareholders in the buyer have got a massive, unwanted and risky deal. Time for the violins? Not so fast.

The decision by the Swiss banking regulator to write down the AT1 debt to zero while Credit Suisse’s shareholders get to pocket UBS’s takeover bid was a shock, but it doesn’t appear to be a cast-iron violation of the terms of the securities, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Shuli Ren argues. Investors have had a rapid lesson in reading the small print, and the market will be more discerning hereon.

On the UBS side, the gripe is that shareholders won’t get a vote on a deal. OK, the price — UBS stock worth 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) — is tiny relative to the buyer’s roughly 60 billion-franc market value. But this is still a mammoth transaction given the size of Credit Suisse’s balance sheet and the potential risks involved.

Bleating about the vote is academic, however. The deal wouldn’t exist in the first place if it was contingent on shareholder approval: Adding that kind of uncertainty into the mix would have defeated the transaction’s purpose as a near-certain rescue that helps stabilize the banking system.

Could UBS’s board have flatly opposed moves by the central bank and financial regulator to combine the lender with its ailing cross-town rival? Credit Suisse would then have faced nationalization and that would have caused a fresh shock to the banking sector. UBS would have been blamed for making a bad situation worse and would have suffered heavy collateral damage. As things stand, its stock was actually up slightly in European lunchtime trading on Monday.

It’s also worth remembering the UBS got its own bailout in the last financial crisis. Sooner or later, payback time comes along.

Realistically, UBS management’s options were limited to negotiating protections against the acquisition going wrong in the future. The ones obtained are pretty substantial — the price relative to Credit Suisse’s 45 billion-franc book value; the capital raised by wiping out the AT1 debt; and full and partial indemnities on losses above certain levels.

If shareholders still think UBS management did a bad job on these considering the circumstances, they will get their chance to make their voices heard at the annual meeting coming up soon. But it’s hard to see how not doing a deal was a realistic option. Three red lines were crossed to get it done — the removal of shareholder votes on both sides, the bond wipe-out and the pulling of a domestic antitrust probe. Yet there would be no value in preserving these only to unleash chaos.

