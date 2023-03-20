Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They’re called contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos — and are often described as high-yield investments with a hand grenade attached. The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG included pulling the pin on $17 billion of CoCos, also known as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds. A legacy of the European debt crisis, they’re the lowest rung of bank debt, producing juicy returns in good times but taking the first hit when a bank runs into trouble. Even shareholders — often the first domino to fall in such situations — salvaged some value from the takeover engineered by Swiss banking authorities, while Credit Suisse’s CoCo holders walked away with nothing. Many bondholders were furious at the move. European regulators hurried to reassure investors that the Swiss arrangement was an exception.

1. What is a CoCo bond?

They’re essentially a cross between a bond and a stock that helps banks bolster capital to meet regulations designed to prevent failure. They’re contingent in the sense that their status can change if a bank’s capital levels fall below a specified level; they’re convertible because in many cases they can be turned into equity — shares of the bank — if the shortfall gets big enough. In other cases CoCos are written down in whole or in part.

Advertisement

2. What are CoCos for?

They make up part of a buffer of debt and equity that’s intended to prevent taxpayers from having to shoulder the bill for a bank’s collapse. When they were dreamed up, CoCos were seen as giving banks a potentially bigger capital cushion without forcing them to issue new stock, amid concern that many were over-leveraged. For regulators, CoCos are a way for banks to be pulled back from the brink without the cost falling on taxpayers and without diluting existing shareholders.

3. How many did Credit Suisse have?

The Swiss lender’s holding company had 13 CoCos outstanding worth a combined $17.3 billion, issued in Swiss francs, US dollars and Singapore dollars, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s just above 20% of its total debt pile. Its biggest CoCos were denominated in US dollars — it had a $2b perpetual note that could have been called in July and a $2.25b note with a first call in December. CoCos are typically undated, meaning the bond has no defined maturity but lenders can call for repayment normally after around five years. Investors price CoCos to their expected worth at their first call dates. When they’re not called — in other words, when they’re extended — prices tend to fall. The recent global market selloff drove corporate funding costs higher, making it more likely a lender could opt to skip a call because it could prove expensive to replace an existing note with a new one.

Advertisement

4. Why were Credit Suisse’s CoCos wiped out?

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that threatened to cascade across global financial markets. Because of the extraordinary government support, it will trigger a “complete write-down” of the bank’s AT1 bonds in order to increase core capital, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said in a statement on its website. In simple terms, banks need to meet a minimum requirement for the amount of their own funds and eligible liabilities, more commonly known as MREL, to support an effective resolution in the event of a collapse. If a lender’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level, then CoCos can be written down.

5. Why is that controversial?

In a normal writedown scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses, as Credit Suisse also indicated in an earlier presentation to investors. However, under the terms of the government-brokered deal, Credit Suisse shareholders are set to receive 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion). The AT1 wipeout sent parts of the European credit market into a frenzy, with investors poring through the fine print of their holdings to understand if authorities in other countries could repeat what happened in Switzerland.

Advertisement

6. And what’s the answer?

It turned out that a total writedown of AT1s is not the norm, with risky bonds at most other banks in Europe and the UK having more protections, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The European Banking Authority, which oversees banks across the European Union, of which Switzerland is not a member, said in a statement that “common equity instruments are the first ones to absorb losses, and only after their full use would Additional Tier One be required to be written down.” The wipeout still shook the $275 billion CoCo market, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ready to start trading claims in Credit Suisse’s AT1s.

7. How does this impact the wider CoCo market?

The decision to ignore market convention — that shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses — could deal a big blow to the AT1 market and raises serious doubts about the prospects for other lenders’ CoCos. To compound the misery, it’s also the market’s biggest loss, far eclipsing the one other instance of a lender’s CoCos being wiped out. Back in 2017, junior bondholders of Spanish lender Banco Popular SA suffered an approximately €1.35 billion loss when it was absorbed by Banco Santander SA to avoid a collapse after failing to plug a big capital hole. On that occasion, the equity was also written off, while regulators forcibly wrote off its CoCos. Credit Suisse’s writedown is far bigger and must raise serious questions about what comes next for the market. The huge uncertainty is likely to weigh on lenders’ bond prices right across the ratings spectrum. Uncertainty about the health of several lenders in recent weeks had already dampened CoCo bond prices, with the average AT1 now indicated at a price of just 82% of face value, one of the steepest discounts on record. Yields on Credit Suisse’s CoCos had surged to distressed levels in the days leading up to the rescue by UBS.

--With assistance from Colin Keatinge, Ronan Martin and Paul Cohen.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article