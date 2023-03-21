Czech power company CEZ reports eightfold profits increase

PRAGUE — The Czech power utility CEZ said on Tuesday its 2022 net profit reached 80.7 billion Czech crowns ($3.6 billion), eight times as much as the previous year, resulting in record dividends.
Net profit in 2021 was 9.9 billion crowns.
The Czech state, which has an almost 70% stake in the company, will receive in 2023 more than 100 billion Czech crowns from CEZ in dividends, income taxes and levies on production sales, including a windfall tax on profits introduced as prices for energy soared.