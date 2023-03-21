Canadian Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario — ONTARIO, Ontario — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $77.8 million.
The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $240 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.
