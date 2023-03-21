How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/21/2023

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, including the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 51.30 points, or 1.3%, to 4,002.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.02 points, or 1%, to 32,560.60.
The Nasdaq composite rose 184.57 points, or 1.6%, to 11,860.11.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.75 points, or 1.9%, to 1,777.74.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 86.23 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is up 698.62 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 229.60 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 51.85 points, or 3%
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 163.37 points, or 4.3%.
The Dow is down 586.65 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,393.63 points, or 13.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 16.49 points, or 0.9%.