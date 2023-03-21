Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thailand is heading into a general election — the second since a 2014 putsch — with a group of ex-generals and their associated parties seeking to extend their nearly decade-long reign. The former coup leaders have a clear head start before even a single vote is cast, as they enjoy the support of their handpicked Senate, which plays a big role in determining the next prime minister. Still, voters are unhappy about the soaring cost of living and record household debt in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Young people have also become more vocal in their demands for better jobs and more freedom of expression. Such hot-button issues, on top of changes to voting rules, might give the opposition a better shot this time at ousting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and his pro-establishment regime.

1. Will Thailand’s election be democratic?

The vote, set for May 14, is the second being held under the 2017 charter drafted by allies of the military rulers. They stayed in power in the first vote, in 2019, even though they were well short of a majority in the House of Representatives. The deciding factor then was the 250-member Senate, an appointed body that they gave a big say in the selection of premier. The upper house has the same role this time, so a junta-backed candidate who sweeps the Senate needs just 126 votes in the 500-seat House of Representatives to take office. On the other hand, opposition parties would need to win 75% of the lower house seats to offset the Senate’s weight. That seems a tall order. Still, the Senate might find it difficult to go against the popular mandate in the event a single party or alliance secures a majority of elected lawmakers. A new leader will need a royal endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, seen as a mere formality, before he or she can take the job.

2. What’s dominating the election discourse?

It’s the economy. Most parties are touting economic policies to tackle the high cost of living and household debt, as well as raise near-stagnant wages, create better-paying jobs and increase crop prices. Thailand’s post-pandemic recovery has been the weakest in Southeast Asia, with just 2.6% growth last year, compared with 8.7% and 7.4% for Malaysia and Vietnam, respectively. The only bright spot is a better-than-expected rebound in tourism, which provides jobs to about 20% of the workforce and accounts for 12% of gross domestic product. That should pick up further this year with the expected return of Chinese tourists, freed from Covid Zero restraints at home. But a global slowdown is hurting Thai exports and a strong dollar is once again pummeling the baht and driving foreign investors away.

3. What differentiates the two camps?

The pro-military, royalist parties are highlighting the relative stability since the coup in 2014 and the repositioning of the economy into a manufacturing hub for green industries such as electric vehicles, smart electronics and chips, which has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs. It’s also committed billions of dollars to building high-speed railway lines, including a connection to China via Laos. The opposition has accused Prayuth’s administration of failing to stem corruption and mismanaging the economy during the pandemic. It also says democratic values and freedom of expression have been casualties since the coup, and points to the squashing of youth-led street protests before and during the pandemic.

4. Who are the key players?

Prayuth, who has joined a new political party, the United Thai Nation party, is again the man to watch. While the former general trails some of the other possible candidates, he’s built an image as a clean administrator, totally loyal to the monarchy and religion. He’s widely expected to win Senate support if his party wins enough seats and puts his name forward. (In Thailand, any party that crosses the 5% seat threshold can nominate as many as three candidates.) Former military chief Prawit Wongsuwan is another contender for the top job, though his Palang Pracharath party has seen a lot of defections ahead of the elections. The Pheu Thai party linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by an earlier coup and now lives in exile in Dubai, was leading in early surveys. His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra was the most preferred candidate for prime minister in a poll published March 19. Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and the force behind the decriminalization of marijuana last year, is seen by some analysts as a potential kingmaker.

5. What happens after the vote?

Preliminary results will be available on the same night of the polling, but the formation of a government will likely take months. With Thailand returning to a dual ballot system — one for a constituency candidate and another for a party — large parties should have an edge. That’s expected to help military-linked Palang Pracharath, which won the most votes in 2019, as well as Pheu Thai, which led the elected government that was overthrown in the 2014 coup. Pheu Thai is rooted in poor, rural regions in the north and northeast and has long riled Thailand’s urban establishment and royalist elite. It or its previous incarnations have taken the most seats in every election in the past two decades, even if it finished second in the popular vote in 2019. But Pheu Thai is unlikely to win enough to form a government on its own, given the Senate’s role. That might open the door for the pro-establishment parties to cobble together a coalition. Though the military’s ranks have splintered, a fractured mandate might bring them back together to thwart the other parties.

6. What happened to youth-led protests?

The demonstrations that swept the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities in 2020 and 2021 broke a long-held taboo with their call for changes to the monarchy and a loosening of the so-called lèse-majesté laws, which criminalize insults against the king and close family members. Following a crackdown by the Prayuth administration, the movement has withered, with many of the leaders either in jail or out on bail. Some of the activists, however, are planning to run in the elections with the progressive Move Forward party. But it’s seen as politically untouchable for the other parties because of its push for changes to the monarchy to conform with democratic principles and liberal stance on social issues.

7. Is cannabis legalization an issue?

Thailand became the first in Asia to decriminalize cannabis, leading to a mushrooming of dispensaries selling everything from buds to marijuana-laced food and drinks to cosmetics. While the government touted liberalization as a way to promote it as a cash crop for medical use and lift farmer incomes, the haphazard manner of legalizing it left plenty of loopholes. Some ruling coalition members as well as the opposition have been demanding an outright ban on cannabis use for recreational purposes or an effort to re-criminalize the plant, citing its impact on children and youth.

