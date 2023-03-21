Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid the hand-wringing and headlines over this banking crisis, it’s worth remembering there are still some buttoned-down bankers out there. As Silicon Valley Bank was loading up on the high-risk mortgage securities that would contribute to its downfall, others were more cautious stewards of their depositors’ cash. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One of them was M&T Bank Corp., about the same size as Silicon Valley, headquartered on the other side of the country in Buffalo, New York. At a conference in November last year, its chief financial officer, Darren King, told investors, “We always had a view that it [deposits] was probably going to flow out as much as it came in, and the question was how long would it take for that to happen.”

That view influenced the bank’s liquidity management. “We looked at the rates that we could get either for mortgage-backed securities, which is really the only place you could get any yield…or keeping the portfolio relatively short,” King said. “And every time we kept doing the math, we couldn’t get our head around mortgage-backed securities at all.”

King and his team chose to be patient in investing surplus deposits until rates offered a better return. At the end of 2021, over a quarter of the bank’s balance sheet was in cash. Then, over the course of 2022, they redeployed cash into securities to benefit from rising interest rates.

By year-end, the team had a $25 billion portfolio, but were careful to keep the “held-to-maturity” bucket – the part they couldn’t touch as bond prices tumbled – small. At the end of 2022, held-to-maturity securities made up less than 7% of the bank’s assets, compared with 43% at Silicon Valley Bank.

The risk of tying up too much cash in held-to-maturity securities is one I highlighted back in October. “What happens when depositors want their money back?” I questioned. “To the extent liquidity is locked in held-to-maturity portfolios, that could present a problem.”

How fast depositors wanted their money back surprised many, although in Silicon Valley’s case it reflected a sudden recognition of the holes in its strategy. The irony is that in driving down bond yields, the events of last week served to bolster the value of bank-held securities. The $620 billion of mark-to-market securities losses that the industry was sitting on at the end of 2022 is likely now significantly lower.

More negatively, though, recent events have also had an impact on the value of deposits. Accounting standards don’t require banks to value deposits in the same way as securities, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any value. By paying a lower than market rate on deposits, banks are able to profit from the investment return they can capture on those funds. In the low-rate environment, that return was muted but, it had started to pick up. In the final quarter of last year, the industry paid around 1% on deposits versus the benchmark Fedrates of around 4%.

But with a spotlight on both the safety and also the available return, deposits are leaving the system. Unlike investment securities, banks don’t assign a fair value to their deposit bases, but traditionally they’ve been valued highly. In a merger situation, acquiring banks place a value on what they call the “core deposit intangible.” When SunTrust Banks Inc., which held $162 billion of deposits, merged with BB&T Corp. to form Truist Financial Corp. in 2019, a $4.5 billion valuation was assigned to the deposit intangible.

Truist’s deposit valuation was based on a 10-year life of deposits. For most deposits, that may still be a fair assumption, but many are proving more flighty. If deposit velocity remains higher after this episode, then deposit valuations may have to be reassessed. While attention rests on the fair value of banks’ securities portfolios, a deeper question is what the current crisis means for the fair value of deposits.

M&T Bank should be okay. Its cost of deposits was one of the lowest in the industry at the end of last year, at 0.46% (compared with 1.17% at Silicon Valley Bank). But, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rene Jones remarked in his recent shareholder letter, “The effects of the rapid shift in monetary policy on bank balance sheets and the economy is still being understood.” That stretches to deposits as well as assets.

