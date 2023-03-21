Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Swiss authorities may have averted disaster by forcing a merger of the country’s two largest banks, the distressed Credit Suisse Group AG and the stronger UBS Group AG. But their actions also send a troubling message: A decade and a half after the last global financial crisis, regulators still aren’t confident that they can safely manage the demise of a systemically important bank, even a relatively small one.

Under the circumstances, the acquisition by UBS was probably the best that could’ve been hoped for. Given how quickly Credit Suisse’s depositors and counterparties were fleeing, and how urgently regulators sought a deal over the weekend, any other outcome would have wrought even greater havoc. The combined entity should be able to meet necessary obligations and maintain critical functions.

Yet make no mistake: This was a bailout. The Swiss government, on behalf of taxpayers, has agreed to provide UBS with nearly $10 billion of insurance against losses on certain assets, and to cover any losses on a $108 billion emergency credit line from the Swiss National Bank. Faced with the failure of Credit Suisse, officials gave UBS what it wanted and created an even bigger bank with explicit state guarantees. This reinforces the perception that governments will always stand behind systemically important banks — an expectation that encourages even more irresponsible behavior.

That’s particularly unfortunate given that global regulators have spent the past decade or so preparing to respond differently. Like the European Union and the US, Switzerland created a big-bank resolution mechanism allowing officials to swoop in, replace management and recapitalize a failing institution without interrupting its global operations. It required the banks to have an extra layer of loss-absorbing debt that could be erased or converted into equity capital, to help ensure that any restructuring wouldn’t happen at the expense of taxpayers and depositors. The EU successfully used its mechanism in 2017, to salvage and sell Spain’s insolvent Banco Popular.

In many ways, Credit Suisse was a good candidate. As systemically important institutions go, it wasn’t very big, with less than $600 billion in assets at the end of 2022 (Deutsche Bank AG had more than $1.4 trillion). Its distress stemmed primarily from a lack of confidence in management: It had businesses that could be valuable in the right hands, including global wealth management and a profitable domestic bank. It had a lot of equity and debt that could be written down to protect taxpayers and depositors — a possibility that, judging from the prices of the bank’s stock and bonds, markets were rapidly coming to accept.

Yet when Credit Suisse reached the precipice, officials displayed little faith in their ability to resolve it safely. Instead, they opted for a jury-rigged solution. They wrote down about $17 billion in bail-in bonds, but also allowed shareholders to receive more than $3 billion in UBS stock, upending the traditional seniority of investors. And, of course, they put taxpayers at risk. Perhaps they felt that the market environment was too fragile, that confidence had fallen too far for a newfangled resolution process to restore. Whatever the reason, they demonstrated that governments aren’t willing to pull the trigger — even when dealing with one institution, let alone a repeat of the multiple emergencies of 2008.

This episode should inspire serious regulatory introspection. At the very least, if some banks are still too big to fail, officials should require a lot more equity capital to make such events less likely in the first place. But even ample equity won’t necessarily stop runs of the sort that Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank experienced. Addressing that fragility will require a much deeper rethink, aimed at ensuring that financial institutions can always pay back the money-like obligations they create.

Until that happens, the lesson to banks from the Credit Suisse rescue is a dangerous one: If you’re big and scary enough, the government will have your back.

