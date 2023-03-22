Newsmax returns to DirecTV, inks multiyear distribution deal

The companies said Wednesday that they’ve now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.

The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms on an agreement, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25.

“As a stand-alone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers over the next several years,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement on Wednesday.