Newsmax returns to DirecTV, inks multiyear distribution deal

Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“As a stand-alone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers over the next several years,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement on Wednesday.