Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil — NOVA LIMA, Brazil — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The medical education company posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.1 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $451.1 million.

Afya shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.74, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

