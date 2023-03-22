Agile Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PRINCETON, N.J. — PRINCETON, N.J. — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter. The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $25.4 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 27 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.80.

