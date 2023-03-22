MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $400,000.
For the current quarter ending in May, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 43 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $970 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
