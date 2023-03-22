Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $53.1 million.
The retailer posted revenue of $549.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $102.8 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion.
