Phreesia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $176.1 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.9 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $353 million to $356 million.

