Steelcase: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The office furniture maker posted revenue of $801.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 5 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCS

GiftOutline Gift Article