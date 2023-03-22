Wave Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SINGAPORE — SINGAPORE — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $161.8 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WVE

GiftOutline Gift Article