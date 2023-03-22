Winnebago: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $52.8 million.
The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $866.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.7 million.
