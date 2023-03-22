Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I am one of a tiny minority that recoils from the “I ♥ NY” logo, which Milton Glaser crayoned on a scrap of paper in the back of a taxi in 1975. Don’t get me wrong: I acknowledge that it’s a remarkable piece of graphic design, and respect it as the icon of an indefatigable city. After all, Glaser donated the logo to a New York in ’70s decline, and revisited it after 9/11 when he handed out bruised-heart posters declaring, “I ♥︎ NY MORE THAN EVER.”

But despite all this, and notwithstanding my genuine love of New York, I’ve never warmed to the American Typewriter slab-serif type, the center-stacked text, the N/Y kerning or the squat and (to my eye) ill-shaped heart. Even the “registered trademark” full-stop irks me. I much prefer Robert Indiana’s 1967 rendering of “Love,” which Glaser apparently cited as an inspiration:

What, then, to make of the recent announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and the Partnership for New York City that “I ♥ NY” has been recast as “We ♥︎ NYC” and redesigned by Graham Clifford to “give it more of a modern twist”?

According to Governor Hochul, “We ♥︎ NYC” is the figurehead of

“a civic campaign to showcase the city’s strengths and mobilize New Yorkers in every community to help ensure that New York remains the greatest city in the world and inspire New York City’s post-pandemic resurgence.”

Which is hardly objectional … in theory. Yet the new design’s (subway-referencing) sans-serif type and (emoji-esque) 3D heart were never likely to mobilize New Yorkers into anything other than disdain. Indeed, one wonders if part of the city’s plan was PR provocation. Any new New York logo was bound to ruffle feathers, but riffing on a Milton Glaser meisterwerk has all the subtlety of the 2012 “Monkey Christ” restoration at the Santuario de Misericordia, in Borja, Spain.

Whether or not “We ♥︎ NYC” was intended as bait, the internet rose to it as a shoal. At its best, design-reaction Twitter can be a haven of witty conviviality, at its worst it’s snake pit of snark (to which this author is, regretfully, not immune). And so with utter predictability the hot takes were swift and severe, from @lisatozzi’s “How much did this atrocity cost?” to @PhotoEditorJoe’s “I wouldn’t wish this on Jersey :/.” Justin Brannan, a New York City Council member representing Brooklyn, compared the design to 2018’s ill-fated festive decoration of the Holland Tunnel:

Yet in addition to the logo’s controversial look and feel, its textual shift from the individual to the collective is equally curious. “I ♥︎ NY” is a personal statement — proud and defiant in equal measure, as befits the New York state of mind. The tagline was devised not by Glaser but by the ad-agency Wells Rich Greene (the minds behind Alka-Seltzer’s “Plop plop, fizz fizz” and “At Ford, Quality is Job 1”) and it is epitomic of the deceptively tricky simplicity of golden-age copywriting.

In contrast, “We ♥︎ NYC” feels committee-written: simultaneously cautious (safety in numbers), presumptuous (who is “we?”) and expedient (obligatory inclusivity). According to Governor Hochul, “It’s not just a slogan, it’s not a logo. It’s a spirit.” Except they didn’t appropriate any old slogan or logo, but classics of the genre. Glaser’s work drew not only on his intellect and craft, but on his experience, as he told Creative Review:

“I suspect that the original imagery derived from my memories of carvings in tree trunks … where the initials of lovers were combined with a heart, frequently pierced by an arrow to indicate one’s deepest affection.”

Because “We ♥︎ NYC” has no such foundations, it is merely an echo.

It’s no trivial task to brand a city, let alone a city as hardcore as the Big Apple. One only has to glance around the globe to see the highs and lows of other metropolitan identities, few of which are as reflective of local character, widely loved or likely to last as “I ♥︎ NY.”

You don’t have to love a logo to recognize its quality or impact. Glaser’s design is New York strong: tough enough to shrug off half a century of knock-offs and rip-offs. I doubt the same applies to this latest whippersnapper. In fact, I’ll bet brownstones to bagels that, fifty years from now, “I ♥︎ NY” will still be quoted and toted — long after “We ♥︎ NYC” has been given the Bronx cheer.

