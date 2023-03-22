Ship dislodges, tips over in Scotland dry dock; 25 injured

LONDON — A ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people Wednesday, emergency workers said.
Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle. Adam McVey, a local official, tweeted that it became dislodged due to strong winds.
British media reports said the 76-meter (250-feet) ship was a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
The BBC reported the ship had been moored since 2020 due to challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.