Top officials at Stanford University apologized recently after a federal judge who’d been invited to speak on campus was shouted down by protesting students. An apology was indeed called for. Such incidents are recurring with distressing regularity at elite American schools. Administrators need to show they’re committed to stopping them.

The refusal to hear, much less engage with, arguments deemed wrong or offensive is illiberal in any setting. Allowing such intolerance to prevail on matters of legal dispute in one of America’s leading law schools is antithetical to the entire mission of higher education. This is the main issue — and the copious subsequent commentary on how US Circuit Court Judge Kyle Duncan was received at Stanford shouldn’t be allowed to disguise it.

No doubt, the judge is a controversial figure. Appointed to the court by President Donald Trump, Duncan is a conservative activist who has advocated for same-sex marriage bans, among other things progressive students may object to. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s verdict on his confirmation was blunt: “Time and again, Mr. Duncan has been on the wrong side of justice, working to undermine the civil rights of groups that have historically faced discrimination.” Duncan probably expected to face angry protests. It’s even possible that, in responding to them, he aggravated the situation.

All this obscures the main point.

The students concerned had an opportunity to hear Duncan’s speech, interrogate his arguments and sharpen their own. Having been accepted at Stanford, they presumably shouldn’t need to have this explained. Yet they cast this opportunity aside, at a cost not just to themselves but also to the students who actually wanted to hear the judge speak. Moreover, if Duncan had, as some suspect, intended to arouse just such a reaction, they gave him all the headlines he could’ve wanted. The disrupters showed themselves to be not just intellectually intolerant but tactically incompetent.

Students have every right to protest outside such events or to schedule counter-programming of their own. But there will always be angry and passionate ones among them who are not content with orderly dissent and who insist on denying a platform to those they disagree with. In the name of learning and free inquiry, it falls to the university’s faculty and administrators to oppose such censorship. In many of America’s elite schools, they’ve been slow to do so.

What made the event at Stanford most notable is that the administrator on the spot didn’t just fail to stop the disruption, but actually seemed to take part. When Duncan asked for help in restoring order, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tirien Steinbach gave a speech that instructed the judge to think about whether his arguments might cause the audience such distress that they weren’t worth airing: “Do you have something so incredibly important to say about Twitter and guns and Covid that that is worth this impact on the division of these people?” Only on elite college campuses could such an absurd and tendentious question be asked in earnest.

The leaders of the university and its law school need to do more than apologize. They said they were “taking steps to ensure that something like this does not happen again,” but gave no indication of what those steps might be. School policies already prohibit disruption of such events. Far from being enforced, those rules were actively subverted by an administrator. What’s needed isn’t further clarification — but consequences.

