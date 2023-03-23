Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England played it safe at Thursday’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting by tightening policy for an 11th consecutive time. It decided by a 7-2 vote to raise its official interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, with both dissenters wanting no change. The move was in line with market expectations, and followed the Federal Reserve’s similar decision on Wednesday. But both sets of policymakers may end up regretting their reluctance to hit the pause button.

The MPC’s statement emphasized that more hikes might be needed, pointing to a stronger global backdrop since its last quarterly policy report, and revised up its forecasts for the UK economy. It now expects slight growth for the second quarter, compared with the previous forecast of a 0.4% decline. The Financial Policy Committee view of the UK banking system is that it remains resilient. The futures market is pricing in one further hike to take the official rate to 4.5%.

From here, both the US and UK central banks are sitting on the fence, nervous about which way to go. There’s indecision about whether to plow on with the primary inflation-fighting task, or focus on the recent banking collapses that have thrown the financial sector into turmoil. Financial stability is an integral part of their mandates. That should translate into resisting the temptation to keep hiking until something breaks — but it’s already too late.

Implementing a tentative raise mixed with dovish forward guidance is a form of dithering. If policymakers are genuinely worried that troubles in the banking system may make it harder for companies and consumers to obtain credit, then why do anything on monetary policy? Why not pause until the smoke clears?

Surely it makes sense to assess the effects of a year of continual rate hikes on their respective economies. As recently as March 7, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was prepared to hike by 50 basis-points. So why the reluctance to be flexible in the other direction? Central bankers are trying to both have their cake and eat it.

The economic picture is certainly getting murkier in the UK, with labor data showing some signs of softening at last. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s equivocation at the beginning of March on whether rates should be altered was clearly overtaken by February’s shock inflation rise to 10.4% from 10.1%. Some of the surprise jump in food prices (the fastest in 45 years) is likely temporary, due to poor weather in Spain and North Africa, where much of the UK’s winter supply of salad products is grown. There was a revision to the basket of goods and services assessed in February. Nonetheless, a move higher in double-digit inflation territory is too much for any self-respecting central banker to bear. But a 25 basis-point hike after 10 prior moves is just a feeble gesture.

The BOE inflation projections over its three-year horizon are for CPI to drop to zero, and it revised its expectations for the second quarter for inflation to fall even further. The extension by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in his March 15 budget of the Energy Price Guarantee should feed directly into lower headline inflation from April. At some point, policymakers have to back their own forecasts rather than fighting the last war.

So far, the banking tumult has yet to directly affect the UK banking system, so acting super-cautious on financial stability is not as pressing. But following the gilt crisis in the autumn which nearly brought down the UK financial system until the BOE came in as buyer-of-last-resort, the margin for error is vanishingly thin.

Despite its protestations, Thursday’s hike is probably the last from the MPC, unless the inflation picture really doesn’t improve. But slower inflation is anticipated by its own economists, government forecasts and market analysts. The next big battle for the Fed and BOE alike is to try and resist the market betting on ever-steeper rate cuts later in the year.

