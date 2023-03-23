Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The international banking system is in crisis, the Ukraine war is in the balance, and inflation, against economists’ expectations, remains in double digits due to a jump in food prices. But the story dominating UK headlines is what Boris Johnson knew about parties at No. 10 during lockdown more than a year ago.

There is the small matter of whether Johnson “inadvertently or intentionally and recklessly” misled the House of Commons about the shenanigans at No. 10 — this is the British bargain-basement version of President Nixon’s Watergate. In the American scandal, bloodhound investigators Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were urged by their source, Deep Throat, to “follow the money.” In Westminster, media inquisitors have been following the wine bottles and the karaoke machines.

On Wednesday, Johnson appeared in front of the House of Commons Privileges Committee to defend his integrity after he had insisted to parliament that “all rules and guidance were followed completely in No. 10” during lockdown. The former prime minister now admits that this was wrong, but argues that he made his original statement in good faith. He corrected his mistake once official inquiries into Partygate had concluded their reports. But was that retraction too little, too lukewarm and too late?

Advertisement

The cross-party Privileges Committee has a Tory majority and a reputation for nonpartisanship, although Johnson’s supporters have attacked its Conservative members for holding grudges against their hero. If the committee decides that Johnson deliberately lied to Parliament, then it is likely to recommend that he is suspended from the Commons. If MPs vote to suspend him for 10 days or more, then the voters in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency will be entitled to hold a recall petition to trigger a by-election. If he’s defeated, that would normally scupper any thought of a political comeback. That’s a lot of “ifs.”

The smart money is on Johnson getting off with a groveling apology and a penalty of less than 10 days. Tory MPs on the committee are said to dread the so-called “nuclear option” of a longer suspension. It would be quite a first to engineer the expulsion from parliament of a former prime minister — one from their own party no less — and Johnson’s vengeful supporters might challenge the renomination of his Tory critics in their constituencies.

Yet sometimes the smart money gets it wrong. Sometimes MPs resist blackmail.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s proceedings were televised and suitably theatrical. Johnson had legal counsel (the very eminent lawyer David Pannick) at his side to prompt him and pass notes but not to make verbal interventions.

From the beginning of the session, the committee chair Harriet Harman, a former Labour cabinet minister, went straight to the heart of Johnson’s defesce. Officials, she said, had admitted on the record that “guidance was not being followed” even if strict rules were not broken. “Hand on heart, I didn’t lie to the House” replied an atypically grim-faced Johnson in his opening statement, “it was what I believed to be true.” He added that “it was the near universal belief” in Downing Street that the rules hadn’t been broken.

According to Johnson, it wasn’t his fault that he failed to recognize that the gatherings lubricated by alcohol he attended were parties. They were farewells for hard-working officials. As a good team leader, he was just doing his little bit for staff morale. Senior Whitehall advisers and civil servants had told him that these were normal office events, even if social distancing could not be strictly enforced.

Advertisement

The natural riposte to the line “I was only obeying my juniors’ orders,” however, is that “you were their leader, Mr. Johnson. As prime minister you set the tone and example.” Whatever his cronies said to smooth his passage through lockdown, Johnson should have known better — that was the subtext of the questions of the more intelligent committee members. In the rest of the country, bosses were not saying farewell to their valued employees over a glass of sparkling wine; they were saying goodbye, if at all, over Zoom.

The Privileges Committee hearings remind us how Johnson has lost his political touch at No. 10. Much is said about his fast and loose way with the truth, but the former prime minister owes his success to a shrewd sense of what plays with the public outside Westminster. The voters, for instance, never expected him to be honest about his irregular private life. Many people liked the way Johnson ran roughshod over pettifogging puritans; they liked the way he got results. He had a stonking majority to prove it.

But when official rules and guidance were devised to curtail the pandemic, the law-abiding majority in the country glumly cut their family ties and sacrificed normal social and office life. Then the newspapers revealed that the rule-makers at No. 10 had become rule-breakers. Johnson was no longer the people’s tribune but just another entitled member of the political class.

Advertisement

Ejected from office by his Cabinet colleagues, Johnson still dreams of a political comeback like that of Winston Churchill, his hero, or Charles De Gaulle. And given the number of setbacks he overcame on his path to the top — mistakes that would have finished off most — I wouldn’t pronounce Johnson’s political career dead yet. However, politics may have little use for a populist who’s lost the popular touch.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• A New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Crisis: Micklethwait & Wooldridge

• No, Taxpayers Should Not Underwrite the Banking System: Chris Hughes

• SVB and Silvergate Have Echoes in Texas Bank Crisis: Paul J. Davies

Want more from Bloomberg Opinion? Terminal readers, head to OPIN . Web readers, click here.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article