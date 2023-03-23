Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The deal to save Credit Suisse Group AG through a hastily arranged marriage with UBS Group AG staved off a full scale banking collapse, but left one set of investors poorer, and angry. Holders of $17 billion worth of junior debt known as Additional Tier 1 bonds, or AT1s, saw their holdings wiped out. The notes were risky and designed to be written down in the event of Credit Suisse needing capital in a hurry. Holders argue that they were treated unfairly and are looking for legal remedies.

1. How did we get here?

UBS agreed to pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) to buy Credit Suisse, the Swiss government offered to guarantee losses on some of the stricken bank’s assets and the country’s financial regulator, Finma, said its AT1 debt would become worthless. The arrangement, allowing Credit Suisse shareholders to recoup some value while wiping out the AT1s, upended financial tradition as equity holders are usually the first in line to absorb a struggling bank’s losses.

2. What do the bond documents say?

A prospectus for the Credit Suisse AT1s highlights from the very first page the possibility of a wipeout when there is what’s known as a writedown event. In this scenario, interest on the notes would stop accruing and the full outstanding amount of the bonds would be automatically and permanently written down to zero. Finma has the power to decide that a type of writedown event known as a “viability event” has occurred if a bank’s efforts to improve capital adequacy are “inadequate or unfeasible,” or if there is “extraordinary public support” to avoid a bankruptcy, insolvency or halt to regular business.

3. Why do AT1 holders think they may have a case?

The emergency merger with UBS saw the Swiss government pass a new law that allowed for a number of measures to be taken in relation to systemically important banks like Credit Suisse, and helped bring about the shotgun marriage between Switzerland’s two biggest banks. One legislative amendment, made on the day the deal was agreed, appeared designed to avoid any doubt over the status of Credit Suisse’s AT1s:

“At the time of the credit approval in accordance with Article 5, FINMA may order the borrower and the financial group to write down additional Tier 1 capital.”

— Swiss Federal Council ordinance, March 19 2023

This meant effectively that, once emergency liquidity support was provided to help save Credit Suisse, the AT1 owners would be left with nothing. AT1 holders and some analysts argue that bringing in fresh legislation to allow bondholders to end up with nothing the very next day wasn’t fair. Litigators may focus on this in any potential line of attack. “Lawsuits challenging the complete writedown of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds look to be inevitable,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Elliott Z. Stein said in a note.

4. What does Finma say?

Finma said it relied on the prospectus and the federal decree to make the move. The bonds “contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a “viability event,” in particular if extraordinary government support is granted,” it said in a statement on March 23. Those conditions were met since Credit Suisse “received extraordinary liquidity assistance loans secured by a federal default guarantee on 19 March,” Finma added.

5. What are the options for litigation?

Lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan outlined on a call with aggrieved bondholders a few ways that a case could be brought. Bondholders theoretically could bring claims in Switzerland against Credit Suisse by alleging misselling or arguing that there was a breach of disclosure obligations. They could also challenge the Finma decision directly, asserting that the decision was entirely arbitrary. They have 30 days to file that kind of lawsuit. Law firms may try to make their clients’ cases in the US, but courts there might not want to wade into an issue of Swiss law involving a Swiss bank and a Swiss bailout, even if the bondholder is American. Victims of financial events often turn to the US courts for redress because of the country’s well-oiled class and collection action regime that can be highly lucrative for the winner. However, litigation in either jurisdiction won’t be easy.

6. How would it work?

Once lawyers have identified where the legal lines of attack lie, they need to work up a strategy to get them into a courtroom. That process can take a long time and incur substantial fees. The likes of Quinn Emanuel and Pallas Partners are busy drumming up bondholder business and will aim to have clients signed up to take any claims forward. AT1 holders who choose to take the litigation route shouldn’t expect a resolution any time soon.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell, Irene García Pérez and Jonathan Browning.

