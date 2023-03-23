Accenture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.53 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.69 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $15.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.41 to $11.63 per share.

Accenture shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 2.5%. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

