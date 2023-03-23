Aeterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 84 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The drug developer posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $22.7 million, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.65. A year ago, they were trading at $8.90.

