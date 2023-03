For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.9 million, or $5.64 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5 million.

The Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $2.31 per share.

Altisource shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.