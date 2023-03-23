ARL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

ARL shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.88, an increase of 99% in the last 12 months.