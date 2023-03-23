AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — WEST WARWICK, R.I. — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $142.5 million.
AstroNova shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.
