Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $286.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $7.85 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.45 billion to $10.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

GiftOutline Gift Article