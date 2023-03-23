General Mills: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.