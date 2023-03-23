General Mills: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $553.1 million.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.
