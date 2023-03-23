Movado: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARAMUS, N.J. — PARAMUS, N.J. — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The watchmaker posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.5 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.9 million.

Movado expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $725 million to $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOV

GiftOutline Gift Article