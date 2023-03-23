Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $382.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.7 million, or $10.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $425 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

