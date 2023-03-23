Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $301.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $50.2 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $313 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion.

