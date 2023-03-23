Ford expects $3 billion loss on electric car business in 2023

Ford’s electric vehicle business lost $2.1 billion in 2022 and has projected another $3 billion in losses for 2023, according to a new financial reporting structure unveiled Thursday morning.

It was the first financial report in which the automaker broke out its electric-vehicle business from its broader business. Ford has been investing in hybrid and electric vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E and an all-electric F-150, and it announced last year that it would boost electric vehicle spending to $50 billion through 2026.