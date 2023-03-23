More than 570,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles recalled over fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 570,000 vehicles over concerns that their tow hitches could catch fire because of an electrical short-circuit.

Thursday’s action is related to an earlier recall in August 2022, in which 245,030 Hyundai Palisades were recalled because of fire risk. In that case, NHTSA warned that debris and moisture could accumulate on a circuit board that is part of the vehicle’s tow hitch, in some cases shorting it out and causing a fire.