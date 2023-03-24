Former carriage house on Capitol Hill on the market for $1.15 million

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In one of Washington’s best-known neighborhoods, Capitol Hill, this 1895 house sits out of sight, behind some of the area’s distinctive rowhouses. It’s tucked away at the corner of Derby Lane and Windy Court, streets that have just one address each. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Unless somebody knew that our house was there, you wouldn’t know that it’s there,” owner Nick Wilson said. “We don’t get any noise from the street. It’s very private. It’s very secluded, so it feels kind of special in that way.”

The residence, once a carriage house, was constructed for $500 and owned by Richard Rothwell, a stonemason, developer and builder. Rothwell worked on a number of D.C. landmarks, including the Capitol, the Washington Monument, the National Portrait Gallery (then the U.S. Patent Office) and the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building.

Congress commissioned Rothwell to erect 20 cenotaphs at Congressional Cemetery to honor U.S. senators and representatives whose remains are elsewhere.

Rothwell built and owned most of the houses on the block, and the carriage house was behind one where he resided. There are still gouges in the carriage house from the carriages that were kept there, according to a former owner, Amy Pressler. It was later used as a garage for cars.

When Wilson first saw the house, it looked “unkempt from the outside” after being unoccupied for several months but was full of “incredible charm.”

“It was different from a lot of other things [he and his partner] had seen in D.C.,” he said. “There were parts we saw that we wanted to upgrade … but you could see very easily how things could be updated to really fit the needs that we wanted in the house.”

Wilson began renovations not long after he bought the house in 2019. The kitchen was extended along the back wall to “open up the whole layout of the first floor.” Two bathrooms were expanded on the second floor. The kitchen and primary bedroom suite’s walk-in closet were wallpapered, which he said “changed the nature of the entire space.”

The entry to the nearly 1,500-square-foot house opens to a living room with a fireplace. The dining area adjoins the kitchen, which has stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a large center island. A powder room on this floor has wallpaper that was hung during the renovations. Most of the house has inlaid hardwood floors.

The second level has two bedrooms. The larger is attached to a walk-in closet that leads to the en suite bathroom. Wilson used the second bedroom, also with en suite bathroom, as a home office and guest room.

The house’s unusual location provides outdoor space rarely seen in this part of Washington.

“In the clamor for everyone to find something that has a little outdoor space, we were fortunate to already have that when the pandemic came around,” Wilson said.

The property has a brick patio and private parking for one car, and it’s close to Lincoln Park and the Eastern Market Metro station, on the Orange, Silver and Blue lines.

“It’s a very cozy feeling house,” Wilson said. “It feels like just the perfect amount of space for the two of us. There’s no wasted spaces or unnecessary spaces. But the spaces that are there feel very comfortable. And it feels very private.”

$1,150,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3

Approximate square-footage: 1,500

Lot size: 1,700 square feet

Features: This former carriage house was built by Richard Rothwell, a stonemason and builder who worked on a number of D.C. landmarks. It has a fireplace, inlaid wood floors and large windows. There is private parking.

Listing agent: James T. Kim , McEnearney Associates

