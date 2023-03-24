Malls came out of the worst of the pandemic with the upper hand. Shoppers eager to get back into stores helped fill vacant space and operators were able to wrestle rents higher. But the calm has shattered quickly for the long-beleaguered sector as a crucial funding market seized up and the collapse of a string of regional banks compounds the pain. All that amounts to another moment of reckoning for malls, particularly mid-tier names that failed to use the brief post-lockdown window to upgrade their mix of tenants, lock in loan extensions and lower borrowing costs. As painful as it might be, one more washout is just what the sector needs to finally put it on a sustainable path.Even before Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse raised the odds of a recession, malls were facing a challenging year with consumer spending slowing, borrowing costs spiking ever higher and big box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond hanging on by a thread. Interest rate volatility and economic uncertainty has constrained the market for commercial mortgage backed securities, prompting banks to become a more active source of funding for the retail property sector, Abby Corbett, the head of investor insights at Cushman & Wakefield Plc. told me. The recent string of failures among regional lenders now further threatens liquidity.Like other commercial real estate, malls are built on debt. Owners typically provide some equity and depend on bank loans and CMBS lenders for the rest. This mix not only helps them generate better returns, but also fund capital improvements like outside lawn areas and food courts. Debt is literally the lifeblood of malls, says Chad Littell, who leads U.S. capital markets analytics at CoStar Group. Recently, much of the concern swirling around commercial property has focused on the office space. Hedge funds like Polpo Capital Management and Marathon Asset Management are betting that a fall in demand for less-desirable workplaces will make swathes of office property obsolete and put loans linked to them at risk of delinquency. But Fitch Ratings estimated in November that the highest rates of CMBS loan delinquencies will be in retail; climbing to as much as 11.3% by the end of this year from 5.7% in October. The bulk of maturing class B and C mall loans will likely default as access to capital gets harder, it said — and that was before banking troubles sent a shudder through markets. Regional and local lenders represented about 46% of financing for retail real estate in 2022, according to a report from MSCI Real Assets.