The John Lewis Partnership should leave the potential sale of a minority stake on the shelf. While the owner of John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets needs to raise funds to invest in its stores and online, the process of bringing in an outside investor would be a further distraction to a business already grappling with how to win back Middle England.

To recap, John Lewis and Waitrose, owned by their staff through a trust, are British national treasures. But both are under severe strain. This was laid bare last week when the partnership reported a £234 million ($287.8 million) pretax loss after one-time charges in the year to Jan. 28.

Net debt, including leases, is more than four times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. In publicly listed companies, investors tend to feel more comfortable with a ratio below three times.

The partnership burned through almost £500 million of cash last year, and it has £350 million of borrowings to be repaid over the next two years. The pension fund, meanwhile, fell to a deficit of £69 million by Jan. 28, from a surplus of £474 million the year earlier.

John Lewis has £1 billion of cash and short-term investments, which should be sufficient to cover the borrowings falling due. But if it wants to build a war chest for investment, then it may have to consider other options. Consequently, chairman and former communications regulator Sharon White is exploring ways to raise between £1 billion and £2 billion, according to the Sunday Times.

But selling a minority stake — one of the ways being considered to bring in more capital — would be a further diversion. White is already adding more complexity to the business that began in 1864 as a small drapers shop on London’s Oxford Street, with a plan to build homes and expand its financial-services arm.

Given that John Lewis is owned by its roughly 80,000 staff via a trust, the divestment may require a change to the company’s constitution. That would need to be approved by two-thirds of its employees, known as partners. Last week, they received no bonus — one of the key tenets of the partnership is its profit share — so they may be open to a radical new direction. But it’s not hard to see many being opposed. Demotivated staff are the last thing a struggling customer-facing business needs.

Meanwhile, exchanging a minority stake for up to £2 billion may be challenging — it implies a lofty valuation for a company that suffered a big fall in profitability last year and is facing multiple competitors and cautious consumers.

Assuming the partnership were to sell a one-third stake for £1 billion, that would value the retailer’s equity at £3 billion. Adding in net debt of £1.7 billion would equate to an enterprise value of £4.7 billion, not too far from that of Marks & Spencer Group Plc. John Lewis’s average Ebitda over the past 10 years has been between £600 million and £800 million. At the mid-range, that would imply an EV to Ebitda ratio of almost 7 times.

Raising £2 billion on the same basis would equate to 11 times. That looks overly optimistic. M&S, whose own endless turnaround plans are finally bearing fruit, trades on about 5 times Ebitda.

So what can John Lewis do instead to get its mojo back?

The first thing would be to abandon the housing project and pause investment in financial services. As I have argued, it should stick to its knitting and focus on becoming a better retailer.

If that could help it generate an additional £1 billion in revenue, which totaled about £10.5 billion in the year to Jan. 28, it might be able to increase its cashflow by a figure approaching £100 million. Better stock management could deliver a similar amount. Add in savings from cutting central costs, which ballooned to £1.1 billion last year, and that would go a long way toward meeting the borrowings falling due or providing more firepower for investment. Indeed, the company set out plans last week to cut £600 million of costs over the next three years. Much of that should find its way into cashflow.

Yet by signaling that it may be open to selling a minority stake, the partnership has in effect hoisted a for-sale sign over the historic retailer.

Amazon.com Inc. has long been seen as a potential acquirer of Waitrose or the whole group. But with the tech industry grappling with its pandemic-era excesses, the US giant making a move right now looks unlikely. Meanwhile, closer to home, the cost-of-living crisis means the time probably isn’t right to be putting the company in the shop window.

All the more reason for John Lewis to jettison the stake sale idea, and reevaluate its options when it can better display its wares.

