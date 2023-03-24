Banking woes weigh on markets as Deutsche Bank stock slips

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. stock markets fell Friday morning after concerns about the banking sector’s health continued to reverberate through Europe, despite regulators’ assurances on both continents that the sector remains strong. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deutsche Bank, one of the most important European financial institutions, fell more than 6 percent Friday morning and dropped further in European trading after the bank said it would pay back one of its riskier bonds.

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index all fell more than 0.7 percent in trading Friday morning. Broader European markets suffered as well, with the STOXX Europe 600 down around 1.35 percent. The index includes Deutsche Bank and other major European lenders.

The German bank’s stock slip comes as the global banking sector has been rocked by upheaval in the United States and Europe. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed earlier this month, spiking concern in similar midsize banks. Then Swiss bank Credit Suisse faltered and was taken over by UBS in a government-engineered deal.

“Europe is very tilted toward banks, which have been in the eye of the storm,” Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, told the Financial Times.

GiftOutline Gift Article