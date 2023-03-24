Express: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $514.3 million in the period.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported net income of $293.8 million, or $4.25 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.