In pretty much all societies, one of the big perks that comes with wealth is that the richer you are the less you work. But in a bizarre twist of American exceptionalism, a defining mark of US corporate life is not just its obsession with overwork but its reverence for it. The higher up the ladder you climb, the more hours you’re expected to willingly put in — and the higher the premium you’ll be rewarded for it.

It’s men who tend to end up at the top of professions that are the most demanding but also the most lucrative — what Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin calls “greedy work” — like consulting, finance and law. Women get shut out for all the usual reasons (i.e. sexism), but also because the math simply doesn’t work for those with kids. They don’t have enough hours in the day to dedicate to these types of jobs; instead, not surprisingly, those hours go to childcare.

That’s why opposite-sex households where both individuals are highly paid and highly educated often have the biggest pay gap between the couple. Even in those cases, traditional gender roles are so ingrained that women still end up doing the bulk of the household labor, pushing them into less time-intensive jobs and professions that also come with a smaller paycheck. The result? Top-earning men make significantly more than top-earning women.

But there’s evidence that the pandemic may have started to disrupt corporate America’s love affair with workaholism. Between 2019 and 2022, men who were the biggest earners and hour-clockers cut back on work more than any other cohort. A working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that this group of men put in 77 fewer hours at work in 2022 than they did in 2019. Being able to log less time at the office, whether it’s a virtual or physical one, is of course in part tied to social capital; these men had more potential hours to cut to start with but also the most power to demand that their employers comply.

The top female earners, meanwhile, also cut back on work but not nearly as much as their male counterparts — less than 30 hours in 2022 compared to 2019, or about a half hour per week.

In the dream scenario here, at least for closing the gender pay gap, men shift all those hours to childcare or other household chores, reducing the burden for women who can subsequently up their working hours and in turn their compensation.

That is not quite what seems to have happened. Washington University in St. Louis economics professor Yongseok Shin, one of the authors of the NBER paper, pointed me to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics American Time Use Survey to get a sense of what men were doing with these hours. Results for 2022 aren’t out yet, but he notes that 2021 data show that married men spent more time not just on household work but also leisure activities. (Further evidence: A recent study out of Stanford University found golfers teed off 143% more on Wednesdays in 2022 than they did in 2019.)

Even if this high-powered and highly paid group of men isn’t relegating all these newfound hours to taking care of the kids, the fact that they are cutting back at work at all is still a good thing for women. It helps redefine and reset expectations about what the ideal employee should look like to one who is less linked to overwork. If outrageous hours are no longer tacitly embedded in a job description, women might be enticed to take on more demanding (and high-paying) jobs. “The numbers may not be that big, but it’s the beginning of big cultural change,” Shin told me.

You need only look at other countries to see how much room there is for overwork to further decline in corporate America. As the NBER paper points out, the average US worker logged 1,791 hours in 2021. Compare that to 1,685 in Canada, 1,607 in Japan, 1,497 in the UK, 1,490 in France, and 1,349 in Germany. “The US is totally weird,” says Joan Williams, founding director of the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. “Part of the enactment of elite status is having an extreme schedule.”

That has not always been the case. Employees didn’t get paid a premium for overwork until the mid-1990s — just as women started to flood into professional jobs, Williams points out. Overworkers have gotten paid more and more handsomely over time, too, to the point where researchers have found overwork exacerbated the gender wage gap by 10%, effectively wiping out any gains that have come from women’s increase in education. Three decades on, the pandemic may have delivered the shock needed to push that trend into reverse. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

