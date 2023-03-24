Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A succession of scandals has shaken metals markets and reawakened concerns about the fragility of warehousing and shipping networks that play a critical role in the industrial economy. The latest incidents ensnared some of the world’s most prestigious trading houses and revealed shortcomings in the oversight of warehouses connected to the London Metal Exchange — the world’s benchmark futures market for base metals.

1. What’s the origin of the problem?

Risk and fraud stretch back through the history of commodities trading and there are several ways things can go wrong. The sector’s reliance on paperwork to back the shipment and storage of expensive cargoes makes it an easy target for wrongdoing. Dealing commodities is typically a high-volume, low-margin business and merchants take out loans backed by the product they’re trading to fund purchases and optimize cash flow. In metals, that collateral is often underpinned by paper records — warehouse receipts and shipping documents recording details like quantity, quality, ownership and location of the goods. These can be faked, using fictitious material, or a single cargo can be collateralized for multiple loans — often known as over-pledging. In other cases, a stretched trader might sell on the goods to which the lenders have a claim, without paying back the loan. Sometimes, metal is simply stolen from warehouses by criminal gangs in sophisticated heists — but it’s the threat of fraud perpetrated by industry insiders that tends to cause most concern.

2. What happened in the most recent cases?

• In March, the LME was alerted to bags of stones instead of the nickel that underpinned a handful of its contracts at a warehouse in Rotterdam. The nickel was owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the problem came to light when traders discovered problems with material they had withdrawn from the exchange. Although the volumes were small, the incident sparked considerable alarm as the LME’s warehousing network has long been viewed as a safe haven from fraud and theft that have proliferated in the broader industry.

• In February, trader Trafigura Group was left facing more than half a billion dollars in losses after realizing that cargoes it bought didn’t contain the nickel they were supposed to. Nickel is a popular metal with fraudsters due to its high value, with a single container potentially worth $500,000. Trafigura had been buying the metal that was already in containers aboard ships, then selling it on when the vessels reached their destination. When investigators checked the contents of a container at Rotterdam in December, they found it was full of much lower-value materials.

• The same month, two executives of a British steel-trading business were found guilty of fraud in a $500 million trade-finance scheme.

• In August 2022, a group of Chinese merchants found that a local copper trader wasn’t holding almost $500 million worth of ore that was meant to be their collateral. Lenders learned that Risun, the trading company, was under financial stress and, when they went to check their collateral, they found only a third of the pledged amount. The rest had already been shipped out, violating the lenders’ claim on the material.

• In June 2022, several Chinese traders claimed that they were duped into providing credit of up to 500 million yuan ($74 million) against fictitious quantities of aluminum. Trafigura and commodities giant Glencore Plc were among those that rushed to audit their exposure, and at least one creditor sued the warehouse managers seeking compensation.

• In 2020, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. bought copper from a Turkish supplier but instead found containers of painted rocks.

• Two of the biggest cases came in 2017, when banks and brokerages were duped on cargoes of nickel stored in Singapore, and in 2014, when a sprawling multibillion-dollar fraud was uncovered in China’s Qingdao port.

3. What’s driving this?

In commodities markets, the widespread reliance on paper-based documentation provides an ongoing opportunity for deception. In recent years, smaller trading companies have also faced significant financial strains, and some may have turned to fraud to cover their losses. In China, traders running on thin profit margins faced ever tougher financing conditions as credit flows weakened. That encouraged a turn to alternative and more lightly regulated financing — such as transactions in which smaller private firms pledge goods to large state-run traders for cash.

4. What are the potential consequences?

In the worst case, there could be a crisis of confidence in key commodity supply chains. Banks and larger traders won’t lend to smaller players if they’re not confident that loans are secured by valid shipping and storage documents. More cases of missing metal could trigger deeper liquidity crunches that seize up metals trading or cause serious distress for big traders.

5. Is there a solution?

One answer could be for the industry to go digital, which would reduce risk, cut costs and save time. But there’s still no universally accepted standard that could replace the current paper-based approach. The LME has already introduced a digital system to keep track of the metal in its warehousing network, helping to bolster it against the risk of document fraud. Yet the exchange is still reliant on private warehousing companies to weigh and inspect cargoes as they enter the system. The nickel incident may prompt the LME to step up monitoring to ensure its rules are being followed.

--With assistance from Jack Farchy and Archie Hunter.

