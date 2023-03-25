Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princeton University sociology professor Matthew Desmond burst onto the national scene in 2016 with the book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, a deeply reported account of the lives of tenants and landlords in Milwaukee in 2008 and 2009 that won a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Critics Circle Award. He followed that up with one of the lead essays in the New York Times’ influential and controversial “1619 Project,” on the role slavery played in shaping American capitalism. Desmond’s new book, Poverty, by America, has generated attention for its unconventional take on the root causes of poverty and inequality in the US. I spoke with him about it via videoconference. What follows is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Justin Fox: You ask at the beginning of the book, “Why is there so much poverty in America?” So I’m going to ask you, why is there so much poverty in America?

Matthew Desmond, author, Poverty, by America: Because many of us profit from it. We exploit the poor in labor markets, in housing markets, in financial markets. We design a welfare state that gives the most to families that need it the least. And we build and maintain segregated communities. We build walls around our affluence and hoard opportunities behind those walls. That creates not only pockets of affluence, but pockets of concentrated poverty.

JF: Let’s start with the housing market. You and Nathan Wilmers at MIT had this interesting paper a couple years ago where you were able to look at landlord profit margins in different kinds of markets. What did you find?

MD: We found that landlords who are operating in very poor neighborhoods don’t just make more than landlords in affluent neighborhoods, but make double. Their housing expenses are much lower, but rents are not that much lower in poor neighborhoods. That was a real revelation. Poor folks aren’t living in high-poverty neighborhoods because that’s the only place they can afford. They’re often living in these places because they’re the only ones that allow them to live there.

JF: If these areas are such great markets for landlords, why don’t more people come into it?

MD: There’s two reasons. One is that I don’t think it’s widely known. It’s like a good fishing hole — landlords don’t have an incentive to say it. But I think the bigger reason is that just as living in a poor neighborhood carries a certain stigma, being a landlord in a poor neighborhood carries a stigma. Being a landlord in poor neighborhood also requires a certain skill and familiarity with poverty. So that does suggest that a market opportunity that looks fleeting could be quite durable.

JF: That fits with another market where you talk about the poor paying really high prices, which is for credit or just basic banking services. Why do you think that persists?

MD: Almost all of the overdraft fees collected by big banks come from 9% of account holders. Who are the unlucky 9%? Those are the poor that have been made to pay for their poverty. The banks benefit from that, but so do a lot of us that have free checking accounts that are subsidized by those overdraft fees, check-cashing fees, payday loan fees. Every day about $60 million is pulled out of the pockets of the poor just from those fees. I don’t think that’s because it’s riskier to lend to the poor; if you look at default rates on payday loans, they’re quite low. And I don’t think it’s because banks need to discipline people with overdraft fees. They could just freeze accounts. It’s because there are very few options that low-income folks have to access their money, and they’re made to pay for their lack of choice.

JF: Government spending to help the poor is not smaller than it was decades ago, it’s higher. Why hasn’t it been more helpful?

MD: One cynical response would be, “Well these programs don’t work.” That’s the opposite of my response. These programs pull millions of families out of poverty each year, but they are competing with incredible, unrelenting exploitation. Look at the Great Society and the War on Poverty: Launched in 1964, cuts poverty rates in half. Why such a big impact? Because those programs were rolled out during a time where unions were strong, and real wages were increasing at 2% every year.

As union power has declined, wages have stagnated. It’s like the job market and the housing market and the financial market have turned anti-poverty solutions into something like dialysis — things that ease the pain but don’t address the root cause.

JF: Your New York Times Magazine essay based on your book drew a fair amount of blowback because it seemed like you were saying nothing had worked. The Official Poverty Measure has in fact not improved, but some readers criticized the way you characterized what’s gone on with the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which shows the poverty rate declining over time. I’m curious what you made of that criticism.

MD: If poverty’s getting better, we should see evictions going down. But evictions have gone up 20% since 2000. We should see the rent burden going down. But rent burdens have increased, because rents have doubled since 2000. They’ve far outpaced wage increases. The number of Americans living on only food stamps has risen incredibly since the mid-1990s. The number of homeless kids is up, the weight of non-mortgage debt is up. If we have an indicator that suggests that things are getting better when all those other things are getting worse, I think we should look askance at that indicator.

JF: I had this interesting experience reading the book, and it was partly because I had read the New York Times article and Dylan Matthews’ critique in Vox and everything else, and I was a little frustrated. Then I got to the end, and realized there were a hundred more pages of end notes. I loved your end notes. With the Supplemental Poverty Measure, you have a four-page long note that discusses it in great detail and in pretty convincing fashion. Was that something that was in the text before and then got shoved into the end notes? Or was it there all along?

MD: It was there all along. The poverty debate for a while has made a lot of space for technocrats and for folks that have strong opinions on the inflationary measure we should use.

JF: People like me!

MD: I care about that too. But this is a book that tries to reach a broad audience, and has a strong moral charge. If you put all that technical detail in the text, I think I would lose not only audience, but the moral charge. Look, I want to end poverty. I really think that’s going to take a mass movement, which means not only writing to my tribe in the research community, but also trying to write to folks that maybe don’t see themselves as part of the problem, and trying to convince them that they’re connected to this issue and connected with a solution.

JF: What got you into studying poverty as your life’s work?

MD: I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t have a good answer to that. I know I should, but I just don’t.

JF: You talk in the book about growing up in somewhat insecure conditions and then arriving at a university where you encounter this crazy wealth.

MD: Watching my parents lose our childhood home, and then watching my classmates drive these cars I didn’t even know about and seeing them blow all this money on the weekend, I do think that worked its way inside. Spending time in Milwaukee was transformative: Seeing grandmas living through the winter without heat, and houses full of just kids getting evicted and people living with backed-up sewer systems and infestations...

JF: You ended up there because Wisconsin is where you got into graduate school.

MD: That was the place that said yes to my application, yeah. Evicted was my dissertation. I wanted to write a book about poverty that wasn’t just about the poor. I wanted to write about a relationship, a struggle, a tug.

JF: You talk about Americans needing to become “poverty abolitionists.” What does that mean, behavior-wise?

MD: It means, first of all, a belief that poverty isn’t a minor social issue, but an abomination that we should no longer tolerate in a land this rich. It’s a problem that diminishes us all. From a behavior point of view, it means shopping and investing with an eye toward economic justice. It means demanding deeper government investments in solving this problem through fair taxes and enforcement. There was a study published recently that showed that if the top 1% just pay the taxes they owe, we could raise an additional $175 billion a year. Which is almost enough to bring everyone out of poverty.

I think a poverty abolitionist demands that. And a poverty abolitionist is anti-segregation, and for broad prosperity and inclusive communities. That sounds abstract, maybe, but it means showing up at that zoning board meeting on a Thursday night at 7:30 and standing up and saying, “You know, I want this here. I want this development in my community. I refuse to deny other kids this opportunity. Build it.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. A former editorial director of Harvard Business Review, he has written for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

