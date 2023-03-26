Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After firing his defense minister on Sunday for publicly opposing him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is barreling forward with the first in a set of controversial judicial reforms that could well prompt a constitutional crisis, split the security forces, roil the economy, and spark widespread violence in the streets. If he won’t hit pause to allow tempers to cool, more responsible members of his party should.

Last week, after a phone call with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu delayed consideration of most of the government’s reform package, including bills to limit judicial review and allow the Knesset to override court decisions. But he’s pressing for a vote on a law that would allow the governing coalition to fill the first two openings on the Supreme Court that come up during its Knesset term (further appointments would require at least one opposition vote), as well as grant it effective control over lower-court appointments.

In Israel, which lacks a formal constitution, the high court has traditionally served as the only check on the executive; critics fear the proposed changes would politicize the institution and undermine the separation of powers. The court itself may strike down the law, setting up a direct confrontation with the government.

The heedlessness with which Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition has driven its agenda over the past few weeks is causing real and mounting damage. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have thronged weekly protests against the bills, at times clashing with police. Reservists — a crucial component of Israel’s military — have refused to report for duty, leading to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s declaration over the weekend that the government’s actions were endangering Israeli security and his subsequent ouster. The shekel has taken a beating, while investors and technology entrepreneurs have threatened to leave the country. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has tried to broker a compromise, has warned of “civil war.”

The controversy hasn’t been limited to Israel. It has also fueled a furious backlash within the Jewish diaspora, especially in the US. Congressional Democrats, many of them staunch supporters of Israel, have expressed grave concerns about the reforms. Biden’s phone call clearly had some impact. He should reiterate to Netanyahu that continuing down this path will undermine their joint efforts to confront Iran and deepen Israel’s relations with its Arab neighbors — and, even more important, that it risks causing lasting damage to the US-Israel relationship.

If Netanyahu still refuses to put off the judicial appointments bill, ruling-party lawmakers should examine their own consciences. Only four would need to switch their votes to sink the bill, and at least two have expressed support for Gallant’s call for a pause.

Herzog’s efforts show that it shouldn’t be impossible to find common ground; at the least, some of the government’s proposals should be debated with an open mind and an eye toward compromise. But Netanyahu must understand that no law passed under these circumstances will be seen as legitimate by at least half the country. Ramming through the judicial appointments bill will further poison the political atmosphere and make negotiations on other parts of the package much harder. Worse, continued civil strife will only damage the country’s social fabric, distract the government and military commanders, embolden Israel’s enemies and make its urgent security challenges harder to resolve.

Having postponed some of the reforms, the government has already conceded that there’s no need for haste. For the sake of Israel’s stability and security, it should pause the rest too.

