Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Didn’t they read the small print? That’s the jeering accusation made against holders of Credit Suisse Group AG’s additional tier-1 bonds who face 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) of losses in the bank’s forced takeover by UBS Group AG. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Critics say the bond prospectus states a wipe-out was a risk. True. But investors may still be able to argue the warning wasn’t so clear.

The AT1 holders are livid because shareholders in Credit Suisse will receive UBS stock worth 3 billion francs (at the time the bid was made on March 19) in the bank’s rescue. The established convention in finance is that equity holders bear losses before bondholders. While the AT1 prospectus says this hierarchy may not apply to the notes in certain scenarios, the question is whether those circumstances prevailed in this case.

Advertisement

An emergency law was rushed through authorizing the AT1 annihilation. But Swiss financial regulator Finma has also pointed to the contractual terms of the bonds to justify its actions. On Thursday, it said Credit Suisse had suffered a “viability event” in which it received extraordinary government support in the form of loans with a federal default guarantee. That’s one of the triggers in the prospectus for writing down the notes to zero.

There are two viability tests and Finma seems to be underlining the one referencing state assistance. A paragraph in the 157-page document details the relevant parameters. “Customary measures” to improve Credit Suisse’s “capital adequacy” must have been “inadequate or unfeasible.” That looks like an easy box to tick. The standard self-help option — a jumbo share sale — would have been hard for Credit Suisse to pull off at its nadir.

A parallel condition is that Credit Suisse should have received a commitment of extraordinary support from the public sector, without which the bank — “in the determination of the regulator” — would have become “insolvent, bankrupt, unable to pay a material part of its debts as they fall due or unable to carry on its business.”

Advertisement

Ticking this box doesn’t look too hard either. The taxpayer guarantee made the support extraordinary (although it’s worth remembering this depended on emergency legislation being rushed through). Credit Suisse would surely have struggled to carry on its business had it gone into last Monday without the central bank’s aid. Either way, the fact that the regulator has discretion to determine the bank’s capabilities in this context makes the issue moot.

But there’s another condition that’s harder to call decisively. This is that the public support “has, or imminently will have, the effect of improving [Credit Suisse’s] capital adequacy.”

The public support was liquidity, not a capital injection that immediately boosted Credit Suisse’s capital ratios. Nor did Switzerland underwrite a rights offer to shareholders that would have taken weeks but could still have counted as “imminently” improving financial strength.

Advertisement

How might this condition be satisfied before a court, assuming the bondholders sue? The Swiss authorities could perhaps argue that the fact the loans had guarantees made the support akin to providing capital. The same goes for the partial indemnification of UBS against losses on some of Credit Suisse’s assets.

Or they could claim that the liquidity backstop prevented Credit Suisse from having to dump assets at fire-sale prices to fund any acceleration in deposit withdrawals. In turn, that would have spared Credit Suisse losses that damaged capital adequacy.

There are lots of ifs and buts to such thinking. Would Credit Suisse actually have made losses on asset sales? Even if that happened, the impact on capital adequacy would depend on the assets’ particular risk-weighting in its capital ratios.

Advertisement

The legal language is helpfully or unhelpfully imprecise depending on your vantage point. As the extraordinary public support needs only to have had the “effect” of boosting capital adequacy, the wording could cover a range of interventions. Moreover, capital adequacy is not specifically defined in the prospectus glossary. Does the phrase refer to regulatory minimums? Or does it mean having enough capital to inspire market confidence? These aren’t the same.

There was no need to include the capital adequacy wording in the terms. It must be there for a reason. Under certain legal conventions, ambiguities may be resolved in favor of the reader not the drafter on the contract. It’s not going to be an easy fight. But bondholders’ best defense may well be in the small print they’re accused of ignoring.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• UBS Needs to Act Swiftly to Repair Its Capital Issue: Marcus Ashworth and Paul J. Davies

• No, Taxpayers Should Not Underwrite the Banking System: Chris Hughes

• Switzerland’s Incredible Shrinking Financial Sector: Lionel Laurent

Want more from Bloomberg Opinion? Terminal readers, head to OPIN . Web readers, click here.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article