PVH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $138.7 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.4 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.02 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share.

