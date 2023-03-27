How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/27/2023

Stocks closed mostly higher on a steadying Wall Street as battered banks showed more strength, at least for now.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.54 points, or 0.2%, to 3,977.53.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.6%, to 32,432.08.
The Nasdaq composite fell 55.12 points, or 0.5% to 11,768.84.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.75 points, or 1.1%, to 1,753.67.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 138.03 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is down 715.17 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,302.35 points, or 12.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 7.57 points, or 0.4%.