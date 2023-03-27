First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank after collapse, FDIC says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First Citizens Bank has agreed to purchase Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed after a bank run, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said. All of Silicon Valley Bank’s 17 branches will open as First Citizens branches on Monday, the FDIC said in a release dated Sunday. First Citizens said the branches will operate as “Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.”

The announcement that First Citizens, based in Raleigh, N.C., would buy the Northern California bank is a significant step in the efforts to quell the chaos that unfolded after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed this month, setting off wider unease across the global financial sector.

First Citizens agreed to buy all of SVB’s deposits and loans, as well as a large portion of its assets, leaving about $90 billion in securities and other assets under the control of the FDIC, the regulator said.

The FDIC said it estimated that SVB’s failure cost the government’s Deposit Insurance Fund about $20 billion.

The regulator seized SVB after a bank run among its tech-heavy clientele was sparked by the bank’s disclosure that it held a high number of Treasury and other government bonds, which have become less valuable as interest rates have risen. The disclosure sent the bank’s stock into a free fall and spooked its customers, most of whom were part of Silicon Valley’s technology and venture capital industries.

First Citizens’ chairman and chief executive, Frank B. Holding, said in a statement that the bank was “looking forward to building relationships with our new customers and positioning our company for continued success as we affirm our commitment to support the integrity of our nation’s banking system.”

